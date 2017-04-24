Home Away from home for Military Families.

A Fisher House is “a home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers. The homes are normally located within walking distance of the treatment facility or have transportation available. There are 72 Fisher Houses located on 24 military installations and 29 VA medical centers. Fisher Houses provide shelter, comfort and a place for the family to stay while their loved one gets critical and important medical care. Often the visitors come from out of town, so the Fisher House provides important life inspiring comforts. Many more houses are under construction or in design. The newest FH in Tampa Bay is set to open in the Spring of 2018. For more details visit www.FisherHouse.org

