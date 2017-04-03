WTSP
Close

Hot on Demand: Rogue One.

Stephanie Webb has everything you need to know about Star Wars.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 12:55 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

This week’s Hot On Demand is all about Rogue One. Stephanie has everything you need to know about the Star Wars Celebration and How Star Wars is taking over Orlando in two weeks.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories