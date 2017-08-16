How about a Beer at The Pier?

Summer Series is not over yet. Go grab a beer and learn about the St. Pete Pier! The City of St. Pete's Pier team is taking a tour of the local St. Pete breweries this Summer during the Pier Beer Summer Series. Each week, Pier renderings and information will be set up at a different local brewery. Within those weeks, there will be a special Pier Beer Night, where members of the Pier team will be set up - hanging out and answering questions about the project and today on Great Day Tampa Bay even St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman thought it was important that everyone joined in on the Beer and Pier Campaign. For more info, go to newstpetepier.com

