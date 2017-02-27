How Hollywood impacts aging.

Hollywood’s big night often stirs up a lot of conversations…mostly about who wore what on the red carpet. But a new study shines a light on ageism. Doctor Yogi Hernandez Suarez says new research from the University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communications and Humana studied 25 nominated best picture films over the last three years. The results show Hollywood’s portrayal of older people is affecting the way we feel about seniors. Stacy Smith, a Professor at U-S-C, says the new research highlights an inaccurate portrayal of what real-life seniors face. For more information, go to humananews.com

