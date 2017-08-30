How Many Tervis Cups Do You Own?

Tervis is a third-generation family-owned business that has been designing and decorating drink ware since 1946. Tervis water bottles, tumblers, sippy cups, mugs and wine glasses that keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, are virtually unbreakable and can be personalized for any hobby or interest. On tervis.com customers can personalize tumblers with photos, messages and even their own artwork. Products are available at tervis.com, 45 official Tervis stores, including downtown St. Pete and Tampa International Mall, and at more than 8,000 retail locations nationwide.

