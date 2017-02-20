How'd he do that? Bill Cook will amaze!

Three-time award winner at the prestigious World Magic Seminar in Las Vegas, Bill Cook has been hailed by his peers as the Young Master of Magic. Bill has been featured nationally and internationally on every major television network, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Showtime, SyFy, The Movie Channel, Telemundo, and Italy’s Cannale 5. He has appeared on NBC's The Today Show, Wizard Wars, Penn & Teller's Fool Us, and on Extra with Mario Lopez. Bill is also one of the featured stars of Make Believe--the 2010 Los Angeles Film Festival Winner for Best Documentary. Currently, Bill is one of the stars of the CW Network's Masters of Illusion television series. For more info, go to http://www.billcookmagic.com

(© 2017 WTSP)