Christa Hernandez is the 10-year founder of the new Butterfly Safe House for Human Trafficking victims. She is author of the Barnes and Noble released "No Safe Place" and a 10-year founder of the Non-Profit – Loving You Where You Are At foundation. For most of her life, Christa Hernandez had no safe place to call home. Brutally abused, sexually molested, and constantly hopping from house to house as her life turned inside out over and over again, Christa grew up without knowing the meaning of home or of unconditional love. She struggled with her faith, struggled with her self-worth, and literally ended up at a train station with her life in garbage bags. She joined Great Day Tampa Bay to tell her story and share about her book. For more info, go to lovingyouwhereyouareat.com



