Hungry Howies Pizza Mission

Chad & Kristi Thomas join GDTB in studio.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:50 AM. EDT October 25, 2017

Hungry Howies is working to make a different in Breast Cancer Research. They call their campaign LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA.

They are making a donation each time a pizza is sold in the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness month. So for, more than 2 million dollars has been raised and  about 20,000 Tampa Bay area women have received free screenings through a Moffitt Cancer Center partnership. For more information go to www.hungryhowies.com.

