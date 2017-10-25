Hungry Howies Pizza Mission

Hungry Howies is working to make a different in Breast Cancer Research. They call their campaign LOVE, HOPE & PIZZA.

They are making a donation each time a pizza is sold in the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness month. So for, more than 2 million dollars has been raised and about 20,000 Tampa Bay area women have received free screenings through a Moffitt Cancer Center partnership. For more information go to www.hungryhowies.com.

