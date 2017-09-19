Hurricane Prep!

September is National Preparedness month, and it comes at a time when extreme weather events are currently at the forefront of our Nations concerns. Bonnie Schneider is a meteorologist who is the author of Extreme Weather: A guide to surviving flash floods, hurricanes, heat waves, snow storms, tsunamis, and other National disasters. For More Information, Visit: tipsontv.com
