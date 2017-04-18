Ice cream with a new twist!

You scream, I scream, we all scream for Ice Cream. But not just any Ice Cream. “Icesmile” is the first store in Tampa Bay to make an ice cream roll, also called a Hibachi ice cream roll. Owners Max and Joe joined Great Day Tampa Bay for a taste test this morning. The tasty treat is also known as Stir-fried Ice Cream, Ice pan Ice Cream or Rolled Ice Cream. It is a handmade ice cream dessert made with fresh milk poured on an ice grill and then mixed with the fresh fruit and other ingredients. It is an East Asian method of ice cream production. Icesmile is located at: 1512 E Fowler Ave, unit C, Tampa, FL 33612, Phone number is: 813-5132809. For more info, look up Icesmile on Facebook, Instagram, and Yelp.



