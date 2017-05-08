WTSP
If you want it done right, sometimes you must do it yourself!

Lifestyle Planner Frank Fontana joins GDTB with DIY tips.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:41 AM. EDT May 08, 2017

May is National Home Improvement Month so Lifestyle expert, Frank Fontana joined Great Day Tampa Bay for some tips, tricks and must have advice for getting your home in tip-top shape. Frank also is a published expert in the interiors field, author of top-selling DIY book "Frank Fontana's Dirty Little Secrets of Design," currently available in bookstores nationwide and on amazon.com.

