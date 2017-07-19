If You're Going To Dance, Dance With the Best of The Best!

More than 150 students from across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Hong Kong who are enrolled in the Patel Conservatory's Next Generation Ballet Summer Intensive will perform in a Summer Showcase in the Ferguson Hall Friday, July 21, at 7 p.m., directed by NGB Artistic Director Philip Neal. During the two, three or five-week summer intensive, students receive individual attention in ballet technique, pointe/men's class, musical theater, jazz and contemporary with NGB's award-winning faculty and internationally renowned guest instructors. We caught up with Philip Neal and some of the dancers performing to learn about their experiences in this tremendous opportunity to dance. For ticket info call 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, or online at www.strazcenter.org.

