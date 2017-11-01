I'll Push You, Truly an Inspiring Film!

I'LL PUSH YOU is a journey of 500 miles between two lifelong best friends and a wheelchair. This film documents the Duo’s incredible hike across Northern Spain to help raise money & awareness for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The film will be presented in more than 550 theaters across the county in a special one-night-only release on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30pm and will feature information about MDA and the work the organization does to support families. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, please visit illpushyou.com

