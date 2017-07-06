Improv Festival – Laughter is key!

The 9th Annual Sarasota Improv Festival will take place on July 13, 14, 15 - that's THREE days of non-stop comedy coming your way. Troupes are coming from all over the country - and this year there will also be international groups, all ready to pack some punch into their improv comedy. Featuring groups such as BLANK! The Musical, Grupo Complot/Escena, Available Cupholders, Dad's Garage, ImprovBoston, SAK Comedy Lab, and more - click here to read more about the groups. Passes and workshops are all available for purchase by clicking the hyperlinks or by calling the box office at (941) 366-9000.

