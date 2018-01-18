Nancy Cartwright & Peter Kjenaas, the writers and producers of “In Search of Fellini” joined Great Day to talk about this coming-of-age adventure, Lucy, a small-town girl from Ohio, discovers the delightfully bizarre films of the legendary Italian filmmaker, Federico Fellini and sets off on a journey across Italy to find him. Directed by Taron Lexton, the film also stars Maria Bello and Mary Lynn Rajskub. In Search of Fellini is playing now in select theaters, available on VOD now and on DVD January 23rd.

