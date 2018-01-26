IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion, visits Tampa Bay for the NHL All-Star Weekend and also in advance of the Verizon IndyCar Series season opener, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg happening March 9th -11th. This will be the 8th consecutive year that the IndyCar season opens on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. For more information, visit gpstpete.com 'like' its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP). It will also be the debut of a new Indy car in competition for the first time which has much anticipation for the drivers and fans. Alexander is also currently a contestant on CBS' "The Amazing Race". As part of the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities, he will be driving the Stanley Cup around the Tampa Bay area in a Honda Ridgeline.



