Interesting & Creative cocktails!

Myles Gallagher, bartender at Rooster Till stopped by Great Day Tampa.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:01 AM. EST February 16, 2017

Well, here is an interesting spin on creative cocktails! Myles Gallagher, bartender at Rooster + Till stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to whip up 2 of their “Winetail” drinks, the La Flora and the Sparkling Shrub. "Winetails" are a new trend/twist on cocktails - lower calorie drinks that all have a wine base instead of a liquor base. For more info, go to roosterandthetill.com

