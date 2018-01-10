International Miniature Art Show

Nearly 800 tiny works of juried art by artists from around the world will be on display at the Miniature Art Society of Florida's 43rd Annual Miniature Art Show. The exhibit, complete with magnifying glasses for better visibility, will be from January 14th through February 4th at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, at 1143 Michigan Boulevard in Dunedin. Go to dfac.org for more details.







