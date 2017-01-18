It’s art…. On a smaller, smaller, much scale. It’s Florida’s 42nd International Miniature Art Show and it is featured in in this month’s Tampa Bay Magazine. Margaret Word Burnside of Tampa Bay Magazine and Kay Petryszak, an artist and the President of the Miniature Art Society of Florida joined Great Day Tampa Bay(GDTB) with all of the details. The show will run through February 5th at Leepa-Rattner Museum of art, located at 600 Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs, Fl. For more info, go to, www.leeparattner.org or call 727-712-5762.

