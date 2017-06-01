Close Is TV Your Happy Place? Host Stephanie Webb interviews the cast from the Hit TV show "Nashville". Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 10:11 AM. EDT June 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST Great Day Tampa Bay’s Stephanie Webb catches up with the cast of Nashville to talk about Thursday nights mid-season premiere. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS FHP's new squad cars Dealership shooting: Suspect was facing string of charges VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police? Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' arrest released Police: Infant Dies After Being 'Tortured' By Daycare Worker Big gator takes a walk Dog flu reported for first time in Florida Donald Trump could pull out of Paris Climate Agreement Social media reaction to Kathy Griffin with 'decapitated' Trump head More Stories Tampa Bay area mom who had five-hour bus commute gets a car Jun. 1, 2017, 7:45 a.m. St. Petersburg police: Taxi driver killed in… Jun. 1, 2017, 3:36 a.m. New bodycam video of Orlando Pulse nightclub… Jun. 1, 2017, 5:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs