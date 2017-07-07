It's raining sharks! Sharknado storms through Great Day Tampa Bay!

Sharkcon is a celebration of all things sharks, and it’s running this weekend, July 8-9, at the Florida State Fair Grounds. And to wet shark lovers appetites, the Tampa Theater is holding a special screening of the cult-film favorite, Sharknado. It’s Friday night at 10PM, with a special appearance by Director Anthony C. Ferrante. Stephanie Webb sits down with Ferrante, and Sharkcon’s Executive Director Spencer Steward to talk about everyone’s favorite ocean predator. www.shark-con.com.

