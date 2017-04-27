The 12th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival kicks off this week and it is honoring Emmy-award winning actor, Joe Pantoliano. Today we had Joe Pantoliano on Great Day Tampa Bay to catch up on ole times and to talk about the Sunscreen Film Festival. The 12th Annual Sunscreen Film Festival is April 27- 30. Tickets start at just $8, visit sunscreenfilmfestival.com for the full schedule of workshops, screenings, and star-studded parties. For more info, go to http://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/

© 2017 WTSP-TV