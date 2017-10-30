It's Taco Time!

Your most productive days begin and end with the same thing…FOOD! Today we are taking viewers south of the border with Private Chef Peter Gambacorta, to find some hidden history and to learn how to spice your taco to a supreme taco. We even discover some creative ways to make taco shells. Go to southernrecipe.com for more recipes or learn more about the chef at privatecheftampa.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV