It's the Anne Shirley you know and love, still spunky -- but in a whole new light!

Movie Man Sam catches up with the star of the new Netflix show, "Anne with an E"

Great Day Tampa Bay, WTSP 9:43 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

Movie Man Sam catches up with the star of the new Netflix show, "Anne with an E" – fourteen-year-old Amybeth McNulty. Now streaming at www.netflix.com!
