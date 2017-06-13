It's Time to Plump the Rump!

Each week our hosts and viewers get a chance to watch tips on getting your body in the best shape from our beloved Teresa Tapp. This week was all about the booty. For more exercise tips and testimonials, go to t-tapp.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
Teresa Tapp joins GDTB for T-Tapp Tuesday.
Each week our hosts and viewers get a chance to watch tips on getting your body in the best shape from our beloved Teresa Tapp. This week was all about the booty. For more exercise tips and testimonials, go to t-tapp.com
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs