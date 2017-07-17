WTSP
It's World Emoji Day. So, What Are Your Favorite Emoji's to Use!

Today, Monday, July 17th is World Emoji Day and in honor of that there is an upcoming Emoji Movie which opens July 28th.

Today, Monday, July 17th is World Emoji Day and in honor of that there is an upcoming Emoji Movie which opens July 28th. We here at Great Day Tampa Bay join in on the celebration with some fun sweet treats on behalf of the film and we want our viewers to join in on the fun. What are some of your favorite emoji’s? Fill free to send them to our Facebook page @ Great Day TB.

 

