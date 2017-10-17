Jammin' with Clearwater Jazz Holiday

Dust off those lawn chairs and dancing shoes, the Clearwater Jazz Holiday is back this weekend at Coachman Park. Steve Weinberger, CEO, of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about this year’s lineup as well as give insight on the wonderful work the Clearwater Jazz Foundation does throughout the year to help with our children’s music education. Erica DiCeglie, a CJH 2017 artist, also joined Great Day Tampa Bay and performed with her band.

The Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation is proud to produce Clearwater Jazz Holiday (CJH), the Bay Area's signature music festival with a 38-year tradition of diverse, world-class performances and significant, sustained cultural and economic impact. CJH spans four days and nights every October and is situated on the water in beautiful Coachman Park, which unique setting accommodates approximately 30,000 attendees each year. The growth and success of the festival enables the Foundation to deliver a year-round, impactful, cultural presence with innovative programs, special funding, creative learning experiences, exciting performance opportunities, and a diverse, vibrant social community all year long.

For more Information go to ClearwaterJazz.com

