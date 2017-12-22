Jewish Singles Party

The Tampa Jewish Federation and Jewish Federation of Pinellas & Pasco Counties will jointly host the annual Vodka Latke at Franklin Manor, a popular bar in downtown Tampa. The event, traditionally known as the Vodka Latke in the Tampa Bay area, is also known as the Matzoh Ball in other cities around the United States. The Vodka Latke is a social event for Jewish singles and couples ages 20s, 30s & 40s from the Tampa Bay area, designed to unite the Jewish community and create long-lasting friendships and relationships. The event kicks off Sunday, December 24 | 9:00PM -1:00AM

