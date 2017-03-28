John and Paul Wilson talk music, charity & costumes!

The Wilson Family is no stranger to music, television and movies. This Friday night the Wilson Van band takes center stage at The Capitol Theatre. This is the group’s only Tampa Bay appearance set for this year. The 3 busy sons, Patrick, a movie star, Mark, a local anchor and Paul a singer, actor and businessman rock out as John Wilson (Former WTSP and WTVT Anchor) and his wife Mary Kay cheer their sons on. It all benefits the Wilson Family Foundation. For more details on the event go to www.RuthEckerdHall.com

© 2017 WTSP-TV