John Gorka Live!

With14 critically-acclaimed albums released and his latest album called True In Time released over the weekend we think it's fair to say John Gorka is iconic at this point. John will be touring extensively for True in Time, including a Tampa show on Monday, January 22nd , 7:30pm at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. He joined Great Day Tampa Bay to give us a little Folk Music Love. For show tickets and show info, go to strazcenter.org.

