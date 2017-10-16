Josh Hartnett's new role

Six below: Miracle on the Mountain is a new movie all about survival. We talk to Josh Hartnett about his challenging new role and what he hopes audiences take away from watching this powerful movie. Six below: Miracle on the Mountain tells the true story of Eric LeMarque. He is an adrenaline seeking snowboarder gets lost in a massive winter storm in the back country of the High Sierras where he is pushed to the limits of human endurance and forced to battle his own personal demons as he fights for survival.

© 2017 WTSP-TV