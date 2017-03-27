Journey back in time to the Bay Area Renaissance Festival!

Journey back in time as more than 100 merchants contribute to the atmosphere of this charming 16th century village. Experience live armored jousting, 12 stages of entertainment, 7 theme weekends, and fun and food for the whole family! The Festival is open weekends, with a special day for schools and seniors on Festival Friday, March 31st, 2017. The Festival is open from 10 am – 6 pm, rain or shine. Parking at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival is always free! Discount tickets are available at participating Walgreens stores and at MOSI.

