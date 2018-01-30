Keep it Local

The Independent Business Alliance, Keep Saint Petersburg Local, is proud to bring back LOCALTOPIA to Williams Park for its 5th year, with new elements that will make it the best one yet! LOCALTOPIA is St. Pete's largest "Community Celebration of All Things Local" showcasing nearly 200 of our city's favorite independent businesses and community organizations. The family-friendly festival also commemorates KSPL's 6-Year Anniversary. The 5th Annual LOCALTOPIA, "A Community Celebration of All Things Local" kicks off Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 10 am to 5 pm at Williams Park, 330 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. For more info, go to localtopia.keepsaintpetersburglocal.org



© 2018 WTSP-TV