Kids and Teachers Need School Supplies!

Every year hundreds of students and teachers across Tampa Bay are in dire need of School supplies and if the community does not lend a helping hand, then innocent children will be left to pick up the broken pieces. That’s why 10News is partnering with Sam's Club and Grow Financial to collect school supplies. Just buy some extras and donate at your local Sam’s Club, Grow Financial branches or at the 10News Studios-11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg.

In late August, 10News will box up the supplies and deliver more than 400 Teacher's Toolboxes to classrooms serving low-income students.

From binders, crayons, tissues, folders, paper, pens—everything will help. And don’t forget the pencils. The Teacher’s Toolbox school supply drive runs through August 13th.

