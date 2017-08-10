Kids are back to school - woo hoo or boo hoo?

The kids are back to school today in many counties in the Tampa Bay area. Are you crying boo-hoo, or maybe it's woo-hoo??? One Alabama woman posted a hilarious picture on her Facebook page that has been shared more than 12,000 times! She celebrates her kids going back to school with a drink in hand, floating in the pool, with her kids looking on with sad faces.

