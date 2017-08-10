WTSP
Close

Kids are back to school - woo hoo or boo hoo?

Boo hoo or Woo hoo? Send us your back-to-school pics of your kiddos!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:47 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

The kids are back to school today in many counties in the Tampa Bay area. Are you crying boo-hoo, or maybe it's woo-hoo??? One Alabama woman posted a hilarious picture on her Facebook page that has been shared more than 12,000 times!  She celebrates her kids going back to school with a drink in hand, floating in the pool, with her kids looking on with sad faces. 

We would love to see the cute faces of your kids going back to school. Please message us on Facebook with your pictures and maybe you will see them live on our show. You can also use #SeeItOn10. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories