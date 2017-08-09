Kids are going back to school. Are you organized?

School is almost back in session for the kiddos and the more organized you are, the better they will be. The better you will be!! Today, Marisa “Tampa Mama” Langford joined Great Day Tampa Bay to share some of her amazing tips to help school days run smooth. From preparing easy on the go Breakfast, to snack time, to homework time, we covered it all and then some. For more info, go to www.tampamama.com.





