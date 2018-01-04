Kids Love Mermaid Snot

If you’re wondering why slim was the most googled “How To”, you probably don’t have kids. One of the hottest kid craft of 2017 was creating slim with various household products. Slime was mad in all colors, sizes, and messes were made all over Moms kitchen tables and counters. Well today, the Glazer Children's Museum stopped by Great Day Tampa Bay to upgrade our slime to Mermaid Snot. Yes, a more fitting name for Tampanians who love the Glazer Children’s Museum. For more info go to glazermuseum.org

