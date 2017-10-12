Kindness Being Honored!

The 2nd Annual National FAM Awards celebrates the good things that we do for each other, our families, and our community. It honors kind people the way that the Academy Awards honors actors. For the Family is sponsoring this landmark event, which will take place in Tampa on Friday, November 17 at the Children's Board of Hillsborough County. Since 1998, For the Family's telephone mentoring services have helped parents of children ages 0-8 and 11-17 find their own unique solutions before their challenges become a crisis. Visit StrongerCommunity.com if you want to volunteer as a Mentor or make a tax-deductible investment so that we can help build stronger families together.



© 2017 WTSP-TV