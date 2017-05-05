WTSP
Kool & The Gang said it best, "Celebrate Good Times Com'on"!

Jon Ashton joins GDTB to celebrate Cinco De Mayo!

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 9:44 AM. EDT May 05, 2017

 It’s always a GREAT DAY when Celebrity Chef Jon Ashton is in town. Today he took over the Great Day Tampa Bay “The Perfect Margarita” in honor of Cinco De Mayo. To top it all off, Chef Jon Ashton and our Michael Clayton brought out their maracas to shake up the party a little bit. To keep up with all the amazing things Chef Jon is doing, follow him on Facebook at   chefjonashton or go online at jonashton.com

