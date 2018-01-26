The Krewe of Queen Anne’s Revenge invaded our set this morning! They are getting ready for the big Gasparilla parade and we just had to ask them about the uniqueness of their costumes, traditions and floats.

The krewe gets its inspiration from the French Caribbean women of the West Indies Island of St. Fleur de Lis. Our members are lovingly referred to as “Annies”.

Legends tell of Blackbeard sailing in the Caribbean waters on his flagship “Queen Anne’s Revenge”. He spend many days and nights enjoying the cool breezes and intoxicating libations of the island hosted by Annies. Blackbeard left us to fight his final battle off the coast of South Carolina. When leaving, he gave us his pirates code that he would navigate his way back to us soon. While most say he is dead, the Annies say his spirit lives on through their libations, lavish life styles and legacies.

Catch the ladies of the Krewe of Queen Anne’s Revenge on Saturday during the Gasparilla parade.

