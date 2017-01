LLL d 29 _5194.NEF (Photo: Dale Robinette)

The movie, La La Land, is taking the country by storm. It stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The dance moves have people inspired to learn a move or two. Today we had the owners of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio Tampa Bay join us to teach Michael the Waltz. They teach this and a whole lot more! Big thanks to David and Kelle Chancellor from the dance studio!

