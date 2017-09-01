Labor Day weekend sale at Hudsons Furniture!

Hudsons Furniture has a big Labor Day weekend sale coming up as well as some Tommy Bahama savings. Hudsons also has had some community outreach programs in the works that included a Back-Pack drive that raised over 120 backpacks and tons of supplies. Lisa King, the Regional Manager of Marketing Communications joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. For more info, go to hudsonsfurniture.com

