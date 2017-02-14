Ladies who lunch Tea Party.

Tea for Two and Two for Tea! Florida Hospital Zephyrhills will host its annual Ladies Who Lunch on March 16th. Florida Hospital Zephyrhills is a 149-bed regional medical center located in East Pasco County. The hospital has been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association, the American Stroke Association, The Joint Commission, and Women's Choice Award for providing quality patient care with emphasis on safety and patient outcomes. The award-winning Heart Institute is recognized for the treatment of coronary intervention, heart failure, chest pain, open heart surgery, and electrophysiology procedures and has received the Gold Plus Award for heart failure from the American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association. The hospital offers a full range of inpatient and outpatient surgical offerings including general, orthopedic, gynecology, urology, cardiothoracic and vascular. To register to attend Ladies Who Lunch, call (877) 534-3108 or go online @ FHZeph.org



