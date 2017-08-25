Last Year's Ms. Fil Am - FL Beauty Pageant Winner!

FASC is the Filipino American Social Club of Pasco, Hernando, and Hillsborough county. The nonprofit Filipino - American organization t chooses different charities and causes to give back to through their fund-raising events. One of their many great events is the Ms. Fil Am - FL beauty pageant and is their biggest fund raiser of the year. This event not only helps merge the Filipino community with the American but also helps our contestants learn more about our mother culture and become a part of something great. Arias Stanley: Ms. Fil Am FL 2016 and Erica G: Pageant/FASC Event Director Joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details.



