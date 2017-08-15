As a talented comedian who appeals to a very diverse group of people, Justin “Goldie” Goldsmith has performed at numerous festivals, mega churches, performing-arts theaters and universities. He has opened for nationally-known comedians, including Guy Torry, Lavell Crawford and Earthquake, so today he was well prepared for his Great Day Tampa Bay debut. Goldie will be at the Tampa Improv Wednesday 8/16/2017 at 8:00 PM Arrival Time: Wednesday 8/16/2017 at 7:00 PM. For more info, go to tampa.improv.com

