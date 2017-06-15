Let Dad Explore the Galaxy at MOSI for Father's Day!

This has been one hot and rainy summer so far. Well, we've found a way to keep your family indoors, but still do some serious exploring. In fact, you'll be exploring a whole galaxy… and it's like nowhere you've gone before. Grayson Kamm from the Museum of Science & Industry, joined Great Day Tampa Bay to give us a first look at their new Cardboard Space Adventures! For more info, go to mosi.org



© 2017 WTSP-TV