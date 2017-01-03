Let Sonny's BBQ Cater your next event



If you love Sonny’s Barbeque, then you know all about their contest and they are ready to announce the winner. Sonny’s has been asking people to send in their favorite tailgating stories to be entered into a contest to win a free catered tailgate party. Edward Titan of Sonny’s joined GDTB today to fill us in on all the details. To find out more about their menu or catering service head over to sonnysbbq.com

