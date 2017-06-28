WTSP
Let the Kids Learn Crafts at Home Depot This Summer!

Home Depot Associate, Consuelo Blake, joins Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details.

Long summer days mean kids have wide-open schedules, with families often spending a lot of time and money to keep kids occupied. Something to do this summer to keep the little ones entertained is a free, hands-on project with The Home Depot Kids Workshop. The Home Depot is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Workshops program on Saturday, July 1st with a special in-store "birthday party" celebration and a new hands-on project. Home Depot Associate, Consuelo Blake, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details.  So, don't forget to register for the workshop ahead of time to secure your space – just sign up at www.homedepot.com/workshops.

 

