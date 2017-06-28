Let the Kids Learn Crafts at Home Depot This Summer!

Long summer days mean kids have wide-open schedules, with families often spending a lot of time and money to keep kids occupied. Something to do this summer to keep the little ones entertained is a free, hands-on project with The Home Depot Kids Workshop. The Home Depot is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Workshops program on Saturday, July 1st with a special in-store "birthday party" celebration and a new hands-on project. Home Depot Associate, Consuelo Blake, joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. So, don't forget to register for the workshop ahead of time to secure your space – just sign up at www.homedepot.com/workshops.





