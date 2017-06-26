Let Us Help You Save Money!

PurePoint Financial is a hybrid digital bank, a unique savings-focused concept that allows for convenient, online account management as well as exceptional customer service. According to PurePoint Financial, studies show that we still struggle to save as much as we'd like. In fact, just 13% of local residents have saved at least $10k for their nest eggs, compared to almost 25% nationally. Alex Ream, a local PurePoint savings expert, and Carlos Culbertson, a Tampa artist joined Great Day Tampa Bay to talk about a surprising way art can actually inspire people to save better, and how they're partnering to help Tampa. To help people get a jump on their savings, PurePoint is also running a sweepstakes this week. The "Unlock Your Future" $10,000 sweepstakes runs through Friday, June 30, at PurePoint Financial centers in Tampa, Palm Harbor, and St. Petersburg. For more details, go to purepoint.com.



© 2017 WTSP-TV