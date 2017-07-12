Let's Dance with The Tampa Bay Lightning Girls!

The Tampa Bay Lightning Girls are excited to announce the first-ever Lightning Girls Summer Camp! Interested females must be 18 years of age or older and must have a high school diploma or general education diploma (GED).

The camp will be five days of summer fun at AMALIE Arena in downtown Tampa, led by our very own Lightning Girls team members. During this fitness- and wellness-based, week-long program, campers will have the opportunity to participate in dance instruction, arts & crafts, yoga, street hockey, performance opportunities, Lightning Girls autographs, photo sessions, guest appearances and much more. Lightning Girls Allison Donato, Taelor Highland and Taylor Defazio joined Great Day Tampa Bay with all the details. The Camp runs July 17th -July 23rd and registration closes on July 13th! Sign up now, limited spots remain! Go to Tampabaylightning.com for more info.

© 2017 WTSP-TV